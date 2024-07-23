ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $932.81. 1,054,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.