ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $931.30 and last traded at $931.96. Approximately 326,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,167,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $941.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,006.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

