Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $183.09 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $183.09 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

