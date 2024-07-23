Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

