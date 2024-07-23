Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.42 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00009195 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $916.93 million and $43.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,050,137 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,035,216.7990441 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24814685 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,755,491.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

