Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.09 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $901.29 million and $35.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00009135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,550.51 or 0.99876054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,063,476 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,055,718.0784829 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.04364883 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $44,037,106.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

