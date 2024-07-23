BABB (BAX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BABB (BAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One BABB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $29,152.01 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BABB has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,580,946,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

