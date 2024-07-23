Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $184.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Badger Meter traded as high as $202.81 and last traded at $201.50, with a volume of 15917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMI. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

