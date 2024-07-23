Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 836,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

