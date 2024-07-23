Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. 629,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,144. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

