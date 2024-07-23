Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

