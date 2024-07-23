Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $265.09. 4,377,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $484.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

