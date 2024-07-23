Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.67. 22,923,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,739,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

