Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 90,554 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,554 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.31% of World Kinect worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $4,100,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE:WKC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 133,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,786. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

