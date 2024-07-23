Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,740,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

