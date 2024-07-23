Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.77

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 129254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.