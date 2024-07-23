Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.50

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 25032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFC

Bank First Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $943.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.