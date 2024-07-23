Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.60

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5726 per share. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

