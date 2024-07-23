Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.64). Approximately 15,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.55).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,263.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.43.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

