Bank of Queensland Ltd (BOQPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.43 on August 14th

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.433 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.40.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.