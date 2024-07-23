BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.68.

Shares of BKU opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

