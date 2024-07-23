Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.95

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 21713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 769,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

