Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

