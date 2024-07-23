Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head to Head Comparison

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Binah Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Binah Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 7.04 $41.80 million $1.79 25.72 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.51 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

Sprott beats Binah Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

