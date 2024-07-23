Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

