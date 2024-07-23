Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0663 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00076225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00019148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009325 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

