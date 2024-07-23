BitShares (BTS) Price Down 1.8% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.52 million and $92,675.89 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

