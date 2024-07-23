BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $861.41 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $861.41 million and $33.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001541 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000091 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $21,115,121.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

