Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

BKH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 292,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

