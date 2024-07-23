BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 147,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,388. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

