BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.54

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 813676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
