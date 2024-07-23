BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.54

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 813676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

