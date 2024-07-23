BMO Capital Markets Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $248.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.40.

Shares of SAP traded up $11.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in SAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

