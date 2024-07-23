Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Holdings Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.89% of Bowlero worth $38,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 193,801 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BOWL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 301,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

