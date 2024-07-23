Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

