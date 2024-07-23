Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $90,528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MacroGenics by 8,361.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,237 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $5,887,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

