Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNX
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
MacroGenics Price Performance
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.08.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.