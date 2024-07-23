Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $80.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Rambus Stock Up 9.1 %

RMBS opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

