Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $52.60

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of REXR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

