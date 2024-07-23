Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £101.10

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.10 ($130.76).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($136.83) to GBX 9,960 ($128.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($125.32) to GBX 9,580 ($123.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,630 ($111.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,465.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,900 ($102.17) and a one year high of £112.80 ($145.89). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,809.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,497.24.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

