Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.96

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.96 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 142353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.47.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.54.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

About Brookfield

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.