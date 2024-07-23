BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

