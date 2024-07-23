Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 5.4%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 289,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 974,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Camping World Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Camping World by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

