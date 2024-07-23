Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$31.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.53. 35,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.34. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.