Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$26.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.91.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,951. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.99.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

