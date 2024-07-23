Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 86,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.94. 637,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,478. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.