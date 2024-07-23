Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.28

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Canagold Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

