Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $406.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.20.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.53. 302,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.