Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
