Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.78

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.78 and last traded at $124.38, with a volume of 677354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

