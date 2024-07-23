Carter’s (CRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $88.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

