Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.22. 3,190,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 378.81, a P/E/G ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

